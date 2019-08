, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Six pieces of elephant tusks weighing 17.5 kilograms were last evening intercepted in Meru in an operation led by a multi-agency team comprising the Kenya Wildlife Service and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The directorate tweeted Saturday afternoon saying the seized ivory has an estimated street value of Sh1.75 million.

Two suspects and a weighing machine recovered from the seizure are in police custody, the directorate said.