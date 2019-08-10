Killer Githurai matatu driver and conductor arrested to face murder charges

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Detectives from the arrested the driver and conductor of a Githurai bus, Saturday, accused of pushing a passenger from a moving vehicle, to his death.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the two will face murder charges.

The deceased, Gerald Kimondo, aged 24 years, died on spot after he was pushed from the speeding car following a disagreement.

DCI Kinoti: “The matatu registration number KCC O21A is in our custody following the death of Kimondo.”

“The two, 33-year-old Naphtali Fondo and 20-year-old Alex Gikonyo, pushed the deceased from a moving vehicle causing his death,” the DCI said through a statement posted on the Directorate’s social media platforms.

The two were released on a Sh60,000 police bond following last week’s incident, pending investigations. ”

Ironically, the same bus was involved in a similar incident, this time involving a student of the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies, who equally succumbed to injuries,” added the DCI

They would later re-paint the bus and resumed work, as if nothing ever happened.

The two will be arraigned in court on Monday.