Kenya offers S.Sudan land in Naivasha for a dry port

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1-Kenya will set aside a 10 – acre parcel of land for South Sudan’s dry port at the Inland Container Depot in Naivasha, in what President Uhuru Kenyatta said will ease the movement of goods to Juba.

The announcement was made by President Kenyatta on Monday when he hosted the country’s leader Salva Kiir who is in the country for a two-day state visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Kenya government has responded to the request of South Sudan to set aside 10 acres of land at the Inland Container Depot in Naivasha industrial park, to ease the movement of goods destined to South Sudan,” said President Kenyatta.

A similar undertaking was also made to Uganda in March this year, when Kenya offered the country land to build a dry port for its cargo as part of the joint Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project between the two countries.

President Kenyatta also announced that Kenya will hold a trade expo in South Sudan in November this year, as part of measures aimed at restoring confidence that South Sudan is open for business.

The President said the proposal is in line with the prevailing peace and stability following the signing of the revitalized agreement on the resolution of conflict in the country that was signed in 2018.

“The expo, we believe, will reignite our trade and commerce cooperation and send a very powerful signal that indeed South Sudan is open for business, there exists a huge trade potential between our two countries,” he said.

Kenyatta further reaffirmed his commitment in supporting South Sudan’s peace efforts.

The issue of peace in South Sudan has been a major concern to President Kenyatta, who has been at the forefront in attempts to finding a lasting solution to the instability in the East African country.

On his part, Kiir said that Kenya remains a key partner in the economic development, and that they will continue engaging on development and political issues.

“The visit has been a great opportunity that enabled us to explore comprehensive bilateral cooperation and take a step of concrete measures that will enhance bilateral relations in different fields, and going forward South Sudan and Kenya shall be exchanging views from time to time on issues of mutual interest,” he said, “South Sudan remains grateful to the government of Kenya.”