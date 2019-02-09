Nairobi to host UNHCR regional headquarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Nairobi has been selected to host one of the three United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) regional headquarters in Africa.

This follows a meeting between Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and the organization boss Filipino Grandi in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Juma also held bilateral talks with the UN Assistant-Secretary-General for Africa Bintou Keita where the discussed the consolidation of UN operations in Africa for effective delivery of services.

They also discussed peace and security situation in the region and how to improve peace operations.

The CS also held talks with Chen Xiaodong, the Assistant Foreign Minister of China on the sidelines of the Executive Council.

The discussions centred on the strengthening of our bilateral cooperation through trade and investment; as well as our cooperation at the regional and global arena.