President Kenyatta urges anti-graft agencies to collaborate more

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged anti-graft agencies in the country to collaborate more for the fight against corruption to be won.

The President said that the multi-agency approach in the war against corruption is showing results and should be embraced more going forward.

“Today I note with a lot of happiness that due to the collaboration that has been there under the multi-agency approach, we see more and more cases being prosecuted,” the President observed.

The Head of State was speaking at the DCI Headquarters on Kiambu Road when he awarded state honours to several officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for their outstanding contribution in the security sector especially in the fight against corruption.

While acknowledging the independence of constitutional institutions such as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the President called for more synergy between agencies in the security and justice sector.

“We are not here to merge the DCI and the ODPP but we are here to recognise that these two institutions that are anchored in the executive need each other for effective service delivery,” President Kenyatta said.

“We recognise the independence and also the interdependence of these offices. Our success cannot be independent of each other. We will not succeed if we do not collaborate,” he added.

The President spoke on the one government approach saying Kenya has one government which is striving to provide services seamlessly to all Kenyans.

“The constitution gave us one government – the Government of Kenya, but it also created independent institutions. I cannot emphasise more that as much as these offices are independent, they are interdependent,” said the President.

The President urged police officers to be firm and precise in discharging their duties adding that the government shall never allow few individuals to trample on the rights of others by perpetuating criminal activities.

“I am continuously reminded that Kenyans have rights and these rights have to be protected, but the rights of the majority supersede the rights of the individual. We cannot protect the rights of an individual who threatens the majority – those individuals who threaten the rule of law,” said the President.

On the ongoing police reforms, the President said the government will invest more in police welfare, equipment and upgrade of facilities to make the unit efficient and effective.

At the same time, the Head of State called on police officers to reciprocate government investments in the security sector by fulfilling their mandate without fear or favour.

“The government will continue to invest in the welfare of the officers, providing resources, training and equipping them. From this we would also want better results from you by dealing with criminals, the corrupt and terrorist,” the President said.

“We will continue to support you, but just as much as we will do to support you, we will also be very firm and hostile to those who abuse their positions,” he added.

The President said Kenyans expect much from the security officers even as they continue to genuinely pay their taxes.

“Your best friend is the person who pays taxes to pay your salaries. Your enemies are those who threaten those who pay taxes,” said President Kenyatta.

While directing the Inspector General of Police to restore uniform allowances for DCI officers, the President asked the officers to reciprocate the gesture by dealing firmly with those perpetuating criminal activities including terrorists, the corrupt who are out to derail Kenyans from achieving their goals.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi assured the President that security agencies will continue discharging their mandate to fulfil his vision and plans of developing the country.

Inspector General of Police, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajji assured the President of their commitment to serving the public without fear or favour.