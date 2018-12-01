NGO Council calls for intensified efforts towards zero tolerance of HIV

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1- The National Council of NGOs has called for more interventions by key stakeholders to ensure Kenya arrives at zero tolerance of HIV and cases of the same.

Speaking during World Aids Day on December 1, the National Chairman Stephen Cheboi says NGOs in Kenya working in areas of interventions will continue supporting and working to help victims of the pandemic.

The National Aids Control Council in August raised concerns over the increasing number of young people and children in Kenya who are HIV positive with about 300,000 young people aged below 24 years living with HIV/Aids in Kenya.

About 184,000 are those aged between 10-24 years and another 100,000 are children below 14 years.

According to the Council, there are 48 new infections every day among young people aged between 10-24 years.

Last year, Kenya recorded 18,000 HIV new infections among people in the adolescent age bracket attributed to lack of information on HIV/Aids, sexual violence on young people, coercion by peers and high levels of stigma by society to those already affected.

Latest global statistics from the United Nations indicate that 1.9 million children and adolescents are projected to be living with HIV while 270,000 children and adolescents are projected to become newly infected with the virus annually.

The data indicated that two million new HIV infections could be averted between 2018 and 2030 if global goals are met – 1.5 million of these would be averted among adolescents.

The world pledged to end AIDS by 2030.

According to UNICEF, while we have seen remarkable progress in the past decade among children aged 0-9 years, adolescents have been left behind in HIV prevention efforts.

“A staggering 360,000 adolescents are projected to die of AIDS-related diseases between 2018 and 2030 without additional investment in HIV prevention, testing and treatment programs,” UNICEF says.