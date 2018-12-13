Aukot in court to block ‘handshake’ taskforce

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Thirdway Alliance Party leader and former presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot has moved to court seeking to stop the Building Bridges taskforce from continuing with its mandate.

Aukot wants the taskforce operations halted on grounds that whatever they are doing is unconstitutional and as a result, a waste of public resources.

Among the issues Aukot is opposed to is failure to vet the taskforce members in order to establish if they are competent enough and their compliance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution that touches on leadership and integrity.

In his petition, he has questioned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legal mandate to implement his shared objectives through an agreement between him and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who he says has no elected office.

The 16-member taskforce is headed by Ambassador Martin Kimani alongside lawyer Paul Mwangi.