NHIF bosses to know bail fate Wednesday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – NHIF boss Geoffrey Mwangi and Finance Director Wilbert Kurgat will Wednesday know their bond fate, after denying charges of conspiring to defeat justice in an ongoing investigation on corruption and disobedience to court orders.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi ordered their detention for the fifth day Tuesday after the prosecution opposed to their release on bail, citing a likelihood of them interfering with the ongoing investigation.

The two were arrested on Friday, and were first arraigned in court on Monday, when they denied to take plea, terming charges against them as defective.

The two are accused of declining to surrender to police some payment vouchers in an active investigation aimed at establishing transactions to various entities with contractual obligations with the State-run health insurance fund.