Businessman at centre of Ruaraka land row asks court to stop EACC harassment

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25 – Francis Mburu, the city businessman entangled in the landownership row of the controversial Ruaraka land is now seeking to stop the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) from questioning, harassing and intimidating him over the property.

Mburu wants the anti-graft watchdog restrained from doing so with regard to ownership, compulsory acquisition and compensation of the suit land.

He is also seeking an order blocking his possible arrest.

The businessman further seeks to compel the anti-graft body to return his title documents of the disputed land and his national ID.

He stated this is a clear infringement of their rights.

In his suit papers, Mburu faulted EACC grilling last week claiming they have constantly paraded him and other directors of Huelands and Afrison to public humiliation by disclosing crucial private information.

“The respondent has invaded my privacy by disclosing private facts of my bank accounts and particulars of the transaction of the land in question” he stated.

He also stated that investigations are meant to score a private advantage as they are in bad faith, biased and unfair.

“The actions of the respondent are unlawful since ownership of the land has since been adjudicated upon by the courts,” he added.

He has asked the court to find that EACC’s move has swung into an unlawful flurry of probing whose process and effect is futile and superfluous.

EACC is said to be inquiring into the Sh3.2 billion compensation and Sh1.5 billion which he has since received as part of payment.