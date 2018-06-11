Daystar VC Wachira sacked, Kombo named in acting capacity

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Daystar University has sacked its Vice Chancellor Professor Timothy Wachira following frequent unrest by students.

Professor James Kombo will take over as the vice chancellor in an acting capacity.

The learning institution has been facing a series of strikes by students who accuse Wachira of failing to run the institution in accordance with the proposed university charter.

Wachira’s reign at the university has been dogged by controversies since last year, with allegations of rampant corruption and lack of transparency at the institution.