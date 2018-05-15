Chickens come home to roost for Gakuo, city managers in Mavoko cemetery scandal

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Former Local Government Permanent Secretary Sammy Kirui and former Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo have been jailed for three years after being found guilty of abuse of office over the Sh283 million purchase of the Mavoko Cemetery land.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogot directed the two to pay an additional fine of Sh1 million each.

Ogot further found Former legal secretary Mary Ngethe together with the then secretary to the tender committee Alexander Musee guilty of being complicit in the scandal and handed the a sentence of three years each.

Ngethe in addition will pay a fine of Sh52 million failure to which she will serve another year in prison while Musee was ordered to pay a fine sh32 million or serve a year in jail.

Ngethe will serve another three years in jail for another count which she faced separately and it will run concurrently with the first sentence.

They have further been given 14 days to appeal the verdict.

In the cemetery fraud, public funds were used to buy a 120-acre plot in Mavoko township, considered by experts to be unsuitable for graves.