NEMA to enforce order closing Kiamaiko slaughter house Tuesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) will on Tuesday enforce the order directing the closure of the Kiamaiko slaughter house.

The Authority gave the reason for the closure as the pollution of Nairobi River by the slaughter house which the national and county governments have committed to cleaning up.

According to the Communications manager Evans Nyabuto, the slaughterhouse will remain shut until it complies with the set standards on proper effluent disposal.

The clean-up of the Nairobi River is part of a joint venture between the national and county government aimed at improving the capital city’s image.