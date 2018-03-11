11 buildings in Nairobi to be demolished from next week

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Eleven buildings have been identified by the National Buildings Inspectorate as unsuitable for occupation and have been marked for demolition starting next week.

Speaking in Kariobangi South on Saturday, The Secretary for National Buildings Inspectorate Moses Nyakiongora called on Kenyans to vacate buildings that show signs of collapsing to avoid endangering their lives.

“It is unfortunate that we have once again witnessed a building collapse, there are many that need to be demolished but we haven’t finalized the investigations,” he said.

Nyakiongora had visited the site where a three-storey building collapsed leaving hundreds of people homeless after they were forced to evacuate adjacent buildings.

“There are also a number of structures which are not necessarily unsafe on structural grounds but they are unsafe because they have been constructed on the wrong places like below high voltage power lines and near railway lines so from next week, watch out,” he added.

Fortunately no casualties were reported on Saturday since tenants had been ordered to vacate after cracks emerged at the walls and floors.

The collapsed building affected two adjacent buildings which forced the occupants to vacate.

Incidences of buildings collapsing have been attributed to negligence of developers over their no-compliance in adhering to set regulations when constructing the buildings.

The Nairobi County Government has also put on notice developers who build houses in undesignated areas or near water catchments saying they shall not be spared for putting human life at risk.