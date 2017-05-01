Wanyama earns immense praise after derby performance

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 1 – Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama received immense praise from friend and foe after his performance on Sunday night during the North London derby against Arsenal which Spurs won 2-0.

Delle Ali and Harry Kane netted as Spurs ensured they will finish above their North London rivals for the first time in 22 years, but it was Wanyama’s performance in midfield alongside Eric Dier that drew attention.

The imposing Kenyan midfielder has been instrumental in the Lilywhites campaign this season, has played in 32 of the 34 Premier League games so far, scoring twice. He could have had a third on Sunday, but he was denied by a superb Peter Cech save.

Wanyama received a man of the match commendation from the Daily mail who graded him 8.5 out of 10 while the White Hart Lane faithful praised the 25-year-old’s efforts on the pitch and how much of a role he had played in the victory by not allowing the Arsenal players any time on the ball.

“At £9million has there been a better signing this season? An absolute monster.” Daily Mail’s Sammy Mokbel said of the midfielder’s performance.

Here are some of the best reactions of Wanyama’s performance on Twitter:

Glenn ShelfSideYid @glenn_spurs

Wanyama had a good game today. Him and Dier were everywhere in midfield. Czech had a worldie. Could have been 4.

SpursAli @SpursAli

@jimflack He delivered on that. Big cheer in the pub when he left the interview abruptly.

SpursAli @SpursAli

@jimflack Wanyama ridiculous today. Insanely good. Tess will be pleased…!!

Eugene McAuley @dynamitemctight

Victor Wanyama is now probably my favourite footballer

mindset @gillgk_singh

Thought unsung hero’s Davies; Wanyama were excellent

Henry David Perot @hyperrealkevin

Wanyama’s best game in a Spurs shirt today. Proved he can partner with Dier with a more forward thinking performance today #COYS #THFC

abraham chila jacobs @mcjtabra

Victor wanyama absolute beast… truth is only #cfc and #THFC have been consistent enough to share those top 2 positions

Thelonious @TheloniousFilth

Wanyama more than just a “beast”, MOTM today by a country mile. Game intelligence and composure.

inspectahcech @inspectahcech

@Mesut1079 I think we need Trippier, Davies & Wanyama.

Patró @Mesut1079

@inspectahcech Wanyama bossed it today….

Spurs county Durham @spursnorthern

What a signing wanyama has been. Kane and Alli getting the plaudits. But this guy has improved us dramatically. #COYS

Arran MacPhail @arranmacphail

One of the best wins all season. So happy to be a spurs fan right now. #coys wanyama was a monster today.

