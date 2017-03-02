Manchester United’s Carrick admits future uncertain despite testimonial

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 2 – Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick admits he doesn’t know if his future lies at Old Trafford despite being awarded a testimonial.

Carrick’s contract expires at the end of the season but his continued importance to United was emphasised by a composed display as a second-half substitute in last weekend’s League Cup final victory over Southampton.

The 35-year-old on Thursday announced details of his testimonial with the club he joined from Tottenham in 2006, but he knows that long service won’t guarantee him a new deal from United manager Jose Mourinho.

“At the moment there’s nothing really to report,” Carrick said. “I’ve got a contract until the end of the season, nothing else is signed. There’s nothing either way at the moment.

“I’m just enjoying football and seeing what the future brings. I’m sure over the coming weeks and months there’ll be news on it.

“I feel really good at the moment, I feel like I’m contributing to the team and to the squad, which is what I want.

“I don’t want to be hanging around and letting my standards drop too much. I want to be feeling I’m at a good level.

“I’m just looking forward to the end of the season. Winning the cup was big, that’s gone and we’re looking ahead to what we can achieve next.

“We’ve got two or three competitions that we can still be successful in and that’s all I’m focused on at the moment.”

Carrick’s list of honours since joining United includes five Premier League titles and a Champions League success in 2008.

And it is a team from the club’s most recent European Cup success which will form a United 2008 XI for the midfielder’s testimonial on June 4 at Old Trafford.

It will take on a Michael Carrick All Stars side including Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Michael Owen.

“I feel so lucky to be in a position to do that,” Carrick said.