Hull City striker Mbokani out for six weeks

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 1 – Hull City have released an injury update that includes the news that Democratic Republic of the Congo striker Dieumerci Mbokani will be sidelined for six weeks.

The 31-year-old Dynamo Kyiv frontman, who is currently on loan with the Tigers, picked up a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley and was replaced by Omar Niasse in the 67th minute.

Harry Maguire took a knock to his knee in the same game, but played the full 90 minutes. And according to the club’s official website, he should be fit to face Leicester on Saturday.

The report read: “Following on from the injury picked up during Saturday’s game against Burnley, Harry Maguire’s knee has settled down well. The medical staff will continue to monitor Maguire in the lead up to next weekend’s trip to Leicester City.”

The report continued: “Evandro, who missed the draw with Burnley, is progressing well in his recovery from a calf problem while Lazar Markovic is another who is moving towards a return to full training after missing out at the weekend.

“Curtis Davies and Michael Dawson continue to make good progress, although neither are expected to be available for this Saturday’s fixture away at Leicester City.

“Markus Henriksen’s recovery from a shoulder injury will continue this week after illness at the weekend set him back a couple of days, while young goalkeeper Will Mannion will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. He is set to undergo surgery this week.”