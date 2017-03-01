Klopp to decide Sturridge’s Liverpool future

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 1 – Jurgen Klopp admits he is planning to hold talks with Daniel Sturridge at the end of the season to decide his future at Liverpool.

Sturridge, who missed Monday’s 3-1 loss to Leicester through illness, has started only five Premier League games this season and nine in total.

The 27-year-old has managed just two league goals this season – eight Liverpool players have scored more – and six overall.

Klopp admits he may have to overhaul a Liverpool squad that has struggled to find any consistency in 2017 and Sturridge could headline the list of potential departures.

“I have no idea what happens in the summer. It is not only Daniel but a lot of players,” Klopp said.

“Daniel was not in training for eight or nine days because of a virus infection. We have to bring him back to the best shape possible and then bring this season to an end as successfully as possible.

“Then we will make decisions and speak about Daniel and any other players about what will happen at the end of the season.

“A lot of things will influence this and we can speak about it when it is time.”

Liverpool will attempt to bounce back from their defeat to Leicester when they welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Saturday.

The fixture is an important one in the race to secure a lucrative top-four finish and Philippe Coutinho knows Liverpool cannot afford another loss to an Arsenal side who come into the game having lost three of their past five matches.

“We are disappointed because we wanted to win to get points for the fight for top four. It was not possible. We look to Arsenal,” Coutinho said.

“We are in the race. Every game is important [and] we have to start winning.”