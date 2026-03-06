Super Division Teams Begin Quest For Thrilling NCCA 40-Overs Knockouts

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 6, 2026 – The stage is set for an exhilarating Nairobi County Cricket Association 40-Overs Super Division knockouts, kicking off this weekend.

The teams have regrouped and re-energized themselves after a thrilling T20 League, and it’s time to shift focus to the 40-over format knockouts.

The fixtures for the knockout stage are out, and fans are in for a treat.

The 50-Overs League Champions Ruaraka A, led by Nitish Hirani, will look to redeem themselves against T20 finalists Sir Ali Muslim Club A at Ruaraka on Sunday.

Swamibapa A, the T20 champions, will take on Ngara Sports Club A at Nairobi Jafferys, looking to replicate their winning form under skipper Sachin Gill. Kanbis A, who have also been on a roll, will face Sikh Union A, led by Sukhdeep Singh, at a venue to be announced.

Nairobi Gymkhana A will lock horns with Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj A at Samaj Stadium, Nairobi West.

“We are excited to see the teams in action, and our objective is to ensure teams play as much cricket as possible during the current season,” Nairobi County Cricket Association Chairman Kanti Rabadia.

He added: “The teams are enthusiastic and re-energized coming from the just concluded T20 League. It’s going to be a thrilling knockout stage, and we expect some top-notch cricket.”

The semifinals of Super Division Knockouts are scheduled to take place on March 15.

The million dollar questions as the Knockouts near are, Will Swamibapa A continue their winning streak? Can Kanbis A maintain their momentum? Or will it be an upset galore?

Whatever is up the sleeves of the Super Division teams in the Knockouts will be known when action begins this weekend.

Stage Set For Qualifier 2

Meanwhile, the stage is set for an exciting Qualifier 2 (Q2) Division 1 match in the Nairobi County Cricket Association T20 League, as Sir Ali Muslim Club B takes on Shree Cutchi Leva Samaj Patel B this Saturday.

The winner of this match will secure a spot in the final against Kanbis B, who booked their place earlier by beating Sir Ali B in Qualifier1 by 35 runs at Ruaraka Sports Club.

Sir Ali B, who topped the league with 19 points, will be looking to make amends for their earlier defeat and will rely on the likes of Abrar Ul Haq, Joseph Onyango, and wicket-keeper Brian Likavu to lead the charge.

Martin Okoth will also be a key player to watch out for.

On the other hand, Shree Cutchi Leva Samaj Patel B, who finished third in the league with 14 points, have some big guns in their lineup, including Manish Kerai, Yogesh Kabaria, and Vishal Bhonjani, who is also the NCCA Fixtures Secretary.

Hiten Vekaria will also be a player to watch out for.

Kanbis B, who are already in the final, have a strong lineup, with opener and skipper Rikesh Hirani, Milan Kerai, and Jignesh Kerai leading the charge in the top order.

Hashit Vekaria, Gautam Bhudia, and Harshil Rabadiya will also play crucial roles in the middle order.

Shree Cutchi Leva Samaj Patel B secured their place in Q2 by defeating Legends Cricket Club A in the Eliminator, and they will be looking to cause an upset against Sir Ali B.

The playoffs for both NCCA T20 (Division One and Super Division) are being played in a similar format to the Indian Premier League (IPL), where the winner in Q1 earns an automatic qualification to the final.

The Q1 loser has a second chance and qualifies for Q2 against the winner in the Eliminator.

Swamibapa A emerged the winners of NCCA T20 Super Division after beating Sir Ali A by 10 wickets, and it’s shaping up to be an exciting conclusion to the tournament.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, and it’s anyone’s game at this stage.

Will Sir Ali B make it to the final, or will Shree Cutchi Leva Samaj Patel B cause an upset?

Division Two Semis Heat Up! Division Two semifinals are also on Saturday, with Nairobi Royals locking horns with Medics at Sir Ali, and Stray Lions B facing Nairobi Jaffrey’s at Ruaraka SC.

The Division Two final will feature the winners of the two semis, going head-to-head on Sunday.

Fixtures For Super Division 40 Overs Knockouts (Sunday, March 8, 2026)

– Ruaraka A vs Sir Ali Muslim Club A (Ruaraka)

– Swamibapa A vs Ngara Sports Club A (Nairobi Jafferys)

– Kanbis A vs Sikh Union A (Venue TBA)

– Nairobi Gymkhana A vs Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj A (Samaj Stadium, Nairobi West)

Q2 Division One Saturday (March 7)

SCLPS B vs. Sir Ali B (Jamhuri High School)

SEMIS DIVISION TWO -SATURDAY (March 7)