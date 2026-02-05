A League of Her Own: Agnes Ngetich Leads January Athlete of the Month Nominees

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 5, 2026 — World Cross Country champion Agnes Ngetich is among nominees for World Athletics Athlete of the Month award for January.

It follows a perfect start to the year for the world record holder who shone for the country at the global championships in the United States.

The red dirt of Tallahassee, Florida, provided the perfect backdrop for a defining moment in distance running as Ngetich rose from consistent contender to world champion at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in January 2026.

After years of knocking on the door, including bronze in Bathurst in 2023 and a near podium finish in Belgrade in 2024, Ngetich arrived in the United States carrying both personal ambition and national expectation.

With defending champion Beatrice Chebet absent, the responsibility of maintaining Kenya’s dominance rested heavily on her shoulders.

She delivered emphatically.

On a humid morning and over a demanding course filled with obstacles, Ngetich broke away early and ran much of the race alone, crossing the finish line in 31:28.

Her commanding 42-second winning margin ranks among the largest in championship history, turning what was expected to be a tight contest into a statement victory.

Reflecting afterwards, Ngetich highlighted the enduring value of the title:

“Records are meant to be broken, but to be a world champion, that stays. It’s always there.”

A Record-Breaking Start to the Year

Ngetich’s triumph headlined a remarkable start to 2026 across global athletics, with standout performances emerging on the track, roads, and in the field.

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo secured a historic third consecutive senior men’s world cross country title, confirming his dominance in the discipline.

In the United States, Hobbs Kessler stunned the indoor circuit by breaking the 2000m world record at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix with a time of 4:48.79, surpassing a long-standing mark previously held by Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele.

On the roads, Sweden’s Andreas Almgren continued his upward trajectory, setting a new European 10km record of 26:45 in Valencia and moving firmly into the upper tier of the world all-time rankings.

Kenya also celebrated another rising star as Brenda Jepchirchir, just 20, won the Valencia 10km in 29:25, placing her among the fastest women ever over the distance.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s high jump ace Yaroslava Mahuchikh opened her season strongly with a 2.03m clearance in Lviv, the best season opener of her career and an early world lead.

Momentum Into the Season Ahead

January 2026 demonstrated that elite athletics rarely slows down.

From muddy cross-country battles in Florida to record-breaking indoor races and road performances, athletes have set a powerful tone for the year ahead.

For Kenya, however, Ngetich’s mission is clear: from the mud of Tallahassee to the tracks of Europe, she is no longer chasing the greats. She is leading them.