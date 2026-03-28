Why ‘small country’ Kenya will be a force to reckon with at Afcon 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 28, 2026 – Harambee Stars boss Benni McCarthy believes Friday’s match against Estonia is an indicator that the team is headed in the right direction.

The South African believes Kenya will be a force to reckon with at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

“We are only a small African country, East Africa, but yeah, we showed today that, we’re making progress in the right direction. I think that’s all that I want for my team, is that we make progression and when 2027 comes, we’ll be ready, the team will be ready for that,” McCarthy said.

Stars lost 5-4 on post-match penalties to Estonia in the semis of the Fifa Global Series at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday night.

Austine Odhiambo in action against Estonia. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARS.

The national team were off to an ignominious start, conceding from a corner in the 20th minute from Tanel Tammik’s header.

They atoned for that headless performance with a markedly improved one in the second half in which they enjoyed the lion’s share of possession.

English-born Zech Obiero justified his inclusion in the starting XI with a disguised pass in the 50th minute, which Ryan Ogam did well to latch on to.

Harambee Stars players during the penalty shootout against Estonia. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARS

The ex-Tusker forward then showed ice in his veins, coolly lifting the ball with his weaker right foot over an onrushing Andre Valner in the Estonians’ goal.

The introduction of former Gor Mahia attacking midfielder Austine Odhiambo and youngster Lawrence Okoth seemed to take Stars to another gear as they continued to knock on the Estonians’ door for a winner.

Okoth was guilty of a glaring miss in the 82nd minute, shooting narrowly wide after Ben Stanley Omondi had delivered a sumptuous pass to him on a plate.

Despite the fact that Harambee Stars (ranked 112 by Fifa) were the better team on paper than the Estonians (ranked 138), McCarthy believes his charges’ performance was a huge statement.

He believes it was evidence of the heights of maturity that the team have scaled since he took charge in March last year.

“The effort that the boys gave, the maturity that they showed, and the composure to compete. This is a team that played against Italy, against Haaland (Manchester City striker), they played against Norway, they played against really good opposition,” the former Manchester United forwards coach said.

The gaffer will be hoping for more of the same maturity when they take to the pitch on Monday for their third-place playoff encounter against Grenada.

The Caribbeans were thrashed 4-0 by Rwanda in a late-night kick-off at the same venue on Friday.