Manchester United’s Dorgu Set For Weeks Out With Hamstring Issue

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 27 – Manchester United’s Patrick Dorgu is likely to be out for a number of weeks after injuring his hamstring during Sunday’s 3-2 win at Arsenal.

The 21-year-old, who lashed in United’s second goal from the edge of the box, limped off in the closing stages of the match with what interim head coach Michael Carrick hoped was cramp.

It is more significant than that but sources say the Denmark international is still being assessed and the timescale for his absence is not clear.

The in-form Dorgu, who joined United as a wing-back from Italian club Lecce 12 months ago, has excelled in an advanced left-sided attacking role under Carrick, and also scored in the previous win over Manchester City.

United have eight Premier League games before the March international break, when Dorgu is expected to be involved for Denmark in the World Cup play-offs.

Dorgu’s absence could lead to a greater role for Matheus Cunha, who has started United’s past two games on the substitutes’ bench but scored the winner against Arsenal.