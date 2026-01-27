Manchester United’s Dorgu Set For Weeks Out With Hamstring Issue - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Patrick Dorgu leaves the pitch during Manchester United's win at Arsenal. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

English Premier League

Manchester United’s Dorgu Set For Weeks Out With Hamstring Issue

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 27 – Manchester United’s Patrick Dorgu is likely to be out for a number of weeks after injuring his hamstring during Sunday’s 3-2 win at Arsenal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 21-year-old, who lashed in United’s second goal from the edge of the box, limped off in the closing stages of the match with what interim head coach Michael Carrick hoped was cramp.

It is more significant than that but sources say the Denmark international is still being assessed and the timescale for his absence is not clear.

The in-form Dorgu, who joined United as a wing-back from Italian club Lecce 12 months ago, has excelled in an advanced left-sided attacking role under Carrick, and also scored in the previous win over Manchester City.

United have eight Premier League games before the March international break, when Dorgu is expected to be involved for Denmark in the World Cup play-offs.

Dorgu’s absence could lead to a greater role for Matheus Cunha, who has started United’s past two games on the substitutes’ bench but scored the winner against Arsenal.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020