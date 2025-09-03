German-born fencer Ndolo files case against federation for mismanagement of sport

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 3, 2025 – Kenyan fencer Alexandra Ndolo has filed a case at the High Court of Nairobi to compel the Kenya Fencing Federation (KFF) to produce their audited financial statements from 2021 to 2025.

The petition demands that the federation should provide a comprehensive breakdown of all the funds they have received and how they have used the same over the years.

“An order of mandamus compelling the 1st respondent (KFF) to forthwith produce and furnish the petitioner with the following information and records within fourteen (14) days of this Honorable Court’s judgement: a certified copy of the 1st respondent’s constitution; audited financial statements for the years 2021 to 2025; a detailed breakdown of all public and international funds received from the Government of Kenya and the International Fencing Federation (FIE); and records of past elections, including notices, register of voters and minutes,” the petition reads.

Furthermore, Ndolo also wants the federation compelled to reimburse her for all the expenses incurred in representing the country in international competitions.

“An order of mandamus compelling the 1st respondent to process and reimburse the petitioner for all expenses duly incurred on behalf of the Kenyan fencing team, supported by valid documentation submitted to the federation,” the petition indicates.

The German-born fencer has been vocal about her dissatisfaction with the running of affairs at the federation.

Late last year, she lodged a complaint with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over KFF’s failure to reimburse her Ksh 270,000 she had spent to represent the country at the African Championships in Casablanca, Morocco – the same year.

She also filed another complaint with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for which she is awaiting response.

Whereas she has made headway in getting reimbursement for the money spent to represent the country at the continental championships, most of the issues remain unresolved.

“I am still awaiting response from the DCI. I filed another complaint with EACC and got a response…I also got a response from the Ministry of Sports…so that’s settled. I was able to tell them how much money I was owed and it was paid but that was only for last year’s African Championships. The competitions that weren’t sponsored by National Olympic Committee (NOCK), those ones are taken care of…those that are not sponsored by NOCK, I still continue to fund myself,” she said at Capital FM’s Saturday Music and Sports show.

The three-time African champion added that despite presenting her requests for funding to the federation as well as receipts for expenses incurred at international competitions, KFF have always told her the budgets were not approved by the ministry.

“Whereas the international fencing federation does not specifically say the funding belongs to a particular athlete, still, I was the only Kenyan at the African Championships. When they (KFF) were asked, they said I refused the money, which was totally untrue,” she said.

Consequently, she revealed she has had to take on side hustles to raise more funds to enable her compete at various competitions.

“I published and wrote a children’s book in Germany so I go around and give readings, which is a great project. Actually, if you want to be a pro, you shouldn’t have to do these side hustles to finance yourself to go and represent the country,” she revealed.

Battle lines drawn

Following the petition, Justice Chacha Mwita has ordered that responses be filed and served withing 14 days after all the parties have been served.

Furthermore, the court will issue directions on November 25 after all parties have provided their written submissions.