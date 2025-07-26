‘No pressure’ for Yego ahead of seventh World Champs appearance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Julius Yego says he is taking it in as he prepares for a seventh appearance at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, later on in the year, making him one of the most experienced members of Team Kenya.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Yego says he is excited at the prospect of heading to another global showpiece, especially after a good season, and is looking forward to do well.

“Just being there for me is a win. Seven world championships is no joke because not many people can afford to do it. The discipline and hard work that comes with it is immense. I am looking forward to a good outing and possibly fighting for a medal spot. I have had a very good campaign in the competitions I have been in this season, especially the two out of the country, so I feel pretty confident heading to Tokyo,” the veteran trailblazer told Telecomasia.

Yego is historically remembered for winning Kenya’s first ever gold medal in a field event when he clinched the title at the 2015 Worlds in Beijing, China.