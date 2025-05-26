Ndolo set sights on Nigeria, Georgia after good outing at World Cup - Capital Sports
Kenyan Fencer Alexandra Ndolo posing for a photo after competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Fencing

Ndolo set sights on Nigeria, Georgia after good outing at World Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26, 2025 – Kenyan fencer Alexandra Ndolo has shifted her attention to next month’s Senior African Championships in Nigeria after a commendable outing at the Women’s World Cup in China, this past weekend.

The German-born athlete finished in 18th position, out of a total of 198 competitors and says she is eyeing a better performance at the continental championships.

“Back from Wuxi, the last World Cup of the regular season. A respectable 18th place out of 198 women and some valuable feedback. Now full focus on the African Championship in Nigeria next month and the World Championship in Georgia at the end of July,” the 38-year-old said.

Aside from Nigeria, the 38-year-old will also be competing at the World Championships in Georgia in July.

She will be seeking to add to a silver medal that she has already won at the global competition — in 2022 in Cairo, Egypt.

Saturday’s World Cup was her second competition in less than a month after the Grand Prix in Bogota, Colombia on May 9-11 where she also finished 18th in the women’s senior epee category.

At the previous World Cup in Marrakech, Morocco on March 23, Ndolo finished 12th out of 253 competitors in the senior epee category.

In Nigeria, she will be seeking a three-peat for the continental title.

