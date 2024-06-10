Mahadev Strikers power to victory over Mombasa Cement Giants in Ghanshyam-T10 - Capital Sports
Maxwell Swaminathan's bowling made all the difference for the Mahadev Strikers

Cricket

Mahadev Strikers power to victory over Mombasa Cement Giants in Ghanshyam-T10

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Maxwell Swaminathan’s outstanding bowling performance, coupled with stellar batting displays from Naman Ojha and Neil Mugabe, propelled Mahadev Strikers to victory over Mombasa Cement Giants in the Ghanshyam-T10 tournament’s third day on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Ojha and Mugabe, former India international and Stray Lions batsman respectively orchestrated their team’s formidable score of 97 for 4.

Swaminathan’s remarkable spell further cemented Mahadev Strikers’ dominance, restricting Mombasa Cement Giants to a mere 80 for 7 within the allotted overs.

Mombasa Cement Giants’ bowler Mikunj Pindoria

Swaminathan’s impactful entry into the attack, when Mombasa Cements were at 32 for 1 after three overs, proved crucial.

He swiftly dismissed dangerman Ali Butt and continued his onslaught, claiming two more crucial wickets in quick succession.

His remarkable figures of 2 for 9 in two overs left the Giants needing 46 runs from 24 balls, a daunting task under pressure.

Tournament officials and invited guests

Despite a brief respite with a good over yielding 14 runs from Mitesh Halai before Swaminathan’s entry, Mombasa Cement Giants faltered further as skipper Lucas Ndandason and Afghanistan international Asgar Afgan succumbed to Mahadev Strikers’ relentless pressure.

Earlier, Ojha and Mugabe set the stage on fire with a blazing opening stand of 53 runs in just 24 balls, comprising eight fours and three sixes.

Although Mugabe’s departure slowed the momentum momentarily, contributions from Sachin Gill and Jay Gohil bolstered Mahadev Strikers’ total.

Captain Ndandason expressed his elation at the team’s collective effort, commending everyone’s contributions.

He particularly praised Hiren Kabariya’s calm demeanor during the decisive final over and emphasized the challenging batting conditions.

With this victory, Mahadev Strikers showcased their resilience, bouncing back from a rain-interrupted opening match, while Mombasa Cement Giants faced a setback after their initial triumph.

Ndandason expressed confidence in the team’s ability to perform consistently and lauded their exceptional performance in defending a challenging total of 97.

In this article:
