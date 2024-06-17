‘Different story’ as Eriksen enjoys ‘dream’ Euros return

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 17 – To even be at Euro 2024 is an achievement for Christian Eriksen but to score Denmark’s opening goal of the tournament 1,100 days after suffering a cardiac arrest is simply remarkable.

It was not quite the perfect comeback with the midfielder’s opener eventually cancelled out by Erik Janza as Slovenia fought back to claim a 1-1 draw in Group C.

But as Eriksen ran, arms outstretched towards Denmark fans in the corner, those watching on in Stuttgart could not help but feel complete elation for a man who had to overcome a traumatic and terrifying ordeal to return to this stage.

The 32-year-old, now playing for Manchester United, collapsed on the pitch against Finland in Denmark’s opening match of Euro 2021 and was later fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), meaning he could no longer play in Serie A with former club Inter Milan.

“This time at the Euros, my story is very different to last time,” said Eriksen afterwards.

“I felt confident going into the game and I was just happy to be playing. Playing in the Euros is always special.

“I had in mind that I’ve never scored at a Euros, but there was nothing but football on my mind. I was just happy to help the team with my goal.”

Difficult journey back to the top

His journey back to the top has not been easy, but here was Eriksen, celebrating with fans in Germany after once again playing at a Euros – and inspirational for his side.

“You talk about it sometimes being a dream – it almost is,” former Scotland striker Pat Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live. “There is such emotion and a story behind that goal.

“It was shocking for everyone involved [when Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2021]. Immediately you thought of his family.

“The whole of football was horrified but the positives to be taken from it are that the medical support in football now is brilliant and we have learned a lot.

“To see Eriksen back, playing at this level – I have a huge grin every time.”

It was a lovely flick-on from Jonas Wind to tee up Eriksen and the Denmark midfielder chested the ball down before stroking it perfectly into the bottom corner.

As fans behind the goal erupted in joy, Eriksen ran to embrace his team-mates, while members of the Danish media stood up and applauded.

Asker Boye, who writes for Weekendavisen, was in Copenhagen when Eriksen collapsed and described it as “something like a family tragedy”.

“It was terrifying to sit in the stadium and watch it all happen. Nobody knew anything,” he told BBC Sport.

“Of course, it is very special [to see him score now]. I don’t think you could get Eriksen to say that. He would just say something like, ‘it was a fine goal, a great assist!’

Really special for Danish fans

“But of course it’s really, really special for all the Danish fans. He is very popular. It says a lot about him.”

Eriksen would go on to be influential, creating further chances and should have scored again when he sliced an effort over the bar after a good build-up down the left-hand side.

He was directly involved in seven of Denmark’s eight shots in the first half, with his tally of four shots and three chances created, both the highest of any player.

When the 90 minutes were up and his name was announced as Player of the Match, another loud cheer came from the end that housed his team’s supporters.

It may not have been the result Denmark wanted, but it was a “beautiful moment” for those watching on back home.

“Goals are great but that was special for the Danish fans. It was not an easy finish and it was a gorgeous goal,” added Nevin.

“Most people in here were delighted that if the Danes were to score, it would be that man Eriksen.”

Former England defender Gary Neville added on ITV: “It’s the best moment in the first half and it comes from one of the great players.

“Football is so powerful in terms of raising awareness. That was a moment where football becomes irrelevant.”