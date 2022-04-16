Kenya off to a flying start in Vancouver 7s after downing USA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Youngster Kevin Wekesa grounded a brace of tries to inspire Kenya to a brighter start in the Vancouver 7s after edging out USA 19-17 in Group A opener on Saturday.

Shujaa had an improvement in the defence, which came in handy to stop USA who only managed to squeeze in a try, taking a 5-0 lead.

The score woke up the Innocent Simiyu side, who maximized on their physicality for experienced Billy Odhiambo to set-up promising Wekesa who went under the post for the converted try and send the Kenyans 7-5 ahead.

Few minutes later, Wekesa was at it again for a second try, that was unconverted to take the scores to 12-7, but Shujaa were penalized for an infringement after Tonny Omondi was sent to sin-bin, luckily time was not on Mike Friday’s USA as the referee blew the half-time whistle.

On resumption, USA leveled the scores with a converted try to take the scores to 12-12, before adding another try to take the lead but towards the end, seasoned player Bush Mwale was the hero scoring at the dead underneath the post for a 19-17 win.

The win was sweet for the Kenyans who avenged the narrow 10-12 loss they suffered in the hands of Americans in Singapore 7s.

Kenya next faces Fiji at Sunday 00.04am before facing England at 3:07am for the last match of Group A.

Fiji hammered England 27-12 in the other Group A match.