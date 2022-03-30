Connect with us

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid face Chelsea in the Champions League next week

Ancelotti tests positive for Covid a week before Chelsea first leg

Published

Madrid (AFP), Mar 30 – Carlo Ancelotti has tested positive for Covid-19, Real Madrid announced on Wednesday, with the Italian likely to miss his team’s La Liga game against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The 62-year-old’s symptoms are “very light”, a Real Madrid source confirmed, with the club confident Ancelotti will be able to return in time for next week’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ancelotti will return as soon as he stops showing symptoms. He was isolating at home on Wednesday to reduce the risk of further infections at the club, even though protocol in Spain no longer requires people who test positive to self-isolate.

Ancelotti is more likely to miss this weekend’s league match against Celta Vigo, with his son and assistant Davide ready to step in on the sideline.

Real Madrid’s trip to Vigo has taken on added importance ahead of the crunch game against Chelsea, after Madrid’s drubbing at the hands of Barcelona before the international break.

Anything other than a win would offer fresh hope to Sevilla and Barca in the Spanish title race, although Madrid have a nine-point lead at the top of the table.

