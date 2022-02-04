Champs Kabras to kick-off Enterprise Cup with Mean Machine date   

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – After missing out owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Enterprise Cup is back this year and is set to kick-off March 19.

The final is set to take place April 9 with defending champions Kabras Sugar aiming to retain the title. The second tier Mwamba Cup will run concurrently.

Kabras Sugar will start their campaign with a round of 16 clash at home to Mean Machine while 2019 losing finalists Resolution Impala Saracens take on Menengai Oilers.

Other round of 16 clashes will see Nondescripts against Western Bulls, Kenya Harlequin hosts Homeboyz, Mwamba takes on Kisumu, Topfry Nakuru entertains Masinde Muliro, KCB faces Strathmore Leos while Blak Blad takes on Mombasa.

The Enterprise Cup was donated by sailors from HMS Enterprise, who had toured British East Africa in 1928 and has been played every year since 1930.

The only years in which the competition has not been played is between 1940–1946 due to World War II, in 1987 because of the All-Africa Games and 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Enterprise Cup Round of 16, Saturday 19 March 2022

Kabras Sugar v Mean Machine

Nondescripts v Western Bulls

Kenya Harlequin v Homeboyz

Mwamba v Kisumu

Resolution Impala Saracens v Menengai Oilers

Topfry Nakuru v Masinde Muliro

KCB v Strathmore Leos

Blak Blad v Mombasa

Mwamba Cup Round of 16, Saturday 19 March 2022

Kabras Sugar II v Menengai Oilers II

Mwamba II v Shamas

Topfry Nakuru II v Northern Suburbs

Kenya Harlequin II v Administration Police

Strathmore Leos II v Nondescripts II

Resolution Impala Saracens II v Kiambu

Homeboyz II v USIU Martials

KCB II v Daystar Falcons