NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Ulinzi Stars moved into the top five in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standing after being held to a 1-1 draw at the Utalii Sports Club.

Posta took the lead on the 55th minute through Brian Marita but substitute Oscar Wamalwa saved the soldiers blushes after netting the equalizer on the 94th minute.

Posta climbed to 5th on the table with 22 points while Ulinzi Stars are 12th with 16 points.

Here is how the action went down in pictures:

Oscar Wamalwa celebrates his goal against Posta Rangers that was the equaliser on the 94th minute. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Posta Rangers’ Joshua Nyatini against Ulinzi Stars ‘John Kago. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Centre Referee Lucas Odhiambo in action, officiating Pota Rangers v Ulinzi Stars. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Ulinzi Stars’ Kelvin Ouma against Posta Rangers in the FKF Premier League. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Ulinzi Stars Head Coach Stephen Ocholla introducing a sub. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Posta Rangers’ Brian Marita celebrates his goal with teammates. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Posta Rangers Head Coach Stanley Okumbi reacting. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA