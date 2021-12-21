Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker FC players celebrate winning the FKF Super Cup. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Sports

Tusker FC nominated for 2021 SOYA Awards

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions Tusker are among the teams that will be hoping to walk away with the Team of the Year Award during the Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) Gala night on January 19 in Kakamega County.

The Brewers won the FKF-PL after collecting 65 points from 32 matches in a season that was shortened due to disruption brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matano’s men will however be hoping that having beaten the likes of record champions Gor Mahia in the race for the league title it will be more than enough to crowned the best team when the SOYA gala is held at Bukhungu Stadium on January 19.

They also produced the Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Defender of the Year during the FKF awards gala.

After winning the league, coach Robert Matano’s men flew Kenya’s flag in the CAF Champions League where they beat Djibouti’s Arta Solar to advance to the preliminary stages of the competition.

They, however, found it tough as they were eliminated 5-0 on aggregate by Egyptian giants Zamalek and they dropped to the CAF Confederation Cup plays-off where they fell to Tunisian side CS Sfaxien.

They will, however, face stiff competition in the gala that is sponsored by the County Government of Kakamega, Lotto Foundation, CPF Financial Services, NSSF and Safaricom from four other top teams.

Tusker will have to beat the likes of Shujaa, the national sevens team and two other rugby sides in KCB RFC, Kabras Sugar RFC and Talanta FC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Shujaa won the Safari 7s for the first time since 2016 after defeating Germany 12-5 in the final.

Coach Innocent Simiyu’s side also bagged silver at Vancouver 7s after losing to South Africa 38-5 in the Cup final. 

They were playing in the final for the first time since 2016 when they won the series title for the first time.

They also settled for bronze position at the Edmonton 7s after beating hosts Canada 33-14 to finish the series third overall behind South Africa and Great Britain 

It was not a good outing though for Shujaa at the Tokyo Olympics as they finished in ninth place after beating Ireland 22-0 in the playoff.

On their part KCB Rugby Club successfully defended the Kenya Cup title after staging a 20-0 comeback to beat rivals Kabras Sugar 28-25 and win a fourth straight title.

In the regular league season KCB finished second after suffering only one defeat along the way, and that was against Kabras. 

They also earned a home semifinal by virtue of a top two finish and defeated Menengai Oilers 35-17 at the KCB Sports Club.

Kenya Cup beaten finalists Kabras Sugar are also battling to be named the Team of the Year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Kakamega-based side finished the league season top of the standings, but lost to KBC RFC in the final played in Eldoret.

They are currently at the top of the standings though and have not lost a single match so far.

Talanta won the National Super League (NSL) with four matches to go, to earn promotion to the top tier league for the first time in history.

Men Team of the Year nominees:

Tusker

KCB Rugby Club

Kenya Sevens

Kabras Sugar

Talanta FC

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved