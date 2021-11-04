Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane

English Premiership

Manchester United’s Varane ruled out for a month

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 3 Manchester United have revealed Raphael Varane will be ruled out for up to a month after suffering a hamstring injury, adding to the French defender’s troubled start at Old Trafford.

Varane was forced off in the first half of United’s 2-2 draw at Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old had only just returned to the United side in Saturday’s victory at Tottenham after a groin problem sustained in the Nations League final.

Now the World Cup winner faces another spell on the sidelines and will miss Saturday’s derby against Manchester City and a host of other key fixtures for club and country.

“The club confirms that Raphael sustained a hamstring injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for around a month,” United said in a statement.

“We’d like to wish Raphael all the best as he works on his recovery.”

Varane’s absence is a major blow for United, who have struggled defensively for much of this season.

United have conceded 13 goals in their last five matches in all competitions and after Varane left the pitch on Tuesday needed a late equaliser from Cristiano Ronaldo to rescue a 2-2 draw against Atalanta that salvaged their chances of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After the forthcoming international break, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side travel to Watford, Villarreal and Chelsea before the end of November.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved