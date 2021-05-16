Gor Mahia silence City Stars at Utalii to move to sixth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – BetKing Premier League champions Gor Mahia beat 10-man Nairobi City Stars by a solitary goal at the Utalii Complex on Sunday to move to sixth in the standings as they look to bridge the difference with league leaders Tusker FC.

Karim Abdoul Nikiema scored the only goal of the match in the opening half as Gor moved to 25 points, nine behind table toppers Tusker FC.

City Stars had to play the final quarter of an hour with 10 men after Erick Ombija was sent off for an off the ball incident.

K’Ogalo, with a 12-point gap to bridge between them and the league leaders, knew only victory would be the ideal result as far as their aim to defend their crown was concerned.

They were off to a bright start with Kenneth Muguna testing keeper Steve Njung’e early on with a curling freekick that the shot stopper duly saved.

But, City Stars looked more organized, played more of the possession but couldn’t show much for it with any meaningful effort at goal. Gor Mahia’s Tito Okello chases down the ball City Stars’ Kennedy Onyango controls the ball during their BetKing Premier League match at the Utalii Complex on May 16, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

While City Stars failed to make the most of their possession, they were punished on the half hour mark when Nikiema tapped into the net from the edge of the six yard box after Clifton Miheso’s curling effort beat the keeper but came off the bar.

City Stars almost drew level four minutes to the break, but Gor keeoer Gad Mathews kept his side in the game with a brilliant one handed save. Antony ‘Muki’ Kimani took the second bite of the cherry on the ball after his freekick came off the wall, but his lobbed effort was turned behind for a corner.

Gor looked to firm up their lead early in the second half playing an attacking game straight from the whistle.

They were denied by a full-stretched Njung’e save in the 55th minute when Muguna teed up Miheso from a freekick, the latter’s rasping low shot being taken care of by the keeper.

City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic made changes, Nicholas Kipkurui coming on to face his former employers in place of Oliver Maloba. Gor Mahia’s Karim Abdoul Nikiema watches as CIty Stars’ Sven Yidah controls the ball during their BetKing Premier League match at the Utalii Complex on May 16, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

However, their push to get back into the game bounced off a brick wall when they were reduced to 10 men with quarter of an hour left, Erick Ombija being sent off for an off the ball elbow on Gor’s debutant Frank Odhiambo.

Gor almost doubled their advantage a few minutes later, but Tito Okello could not guide his lone header at the backpost into the net off a swirling cross from John Macharia.

Alagic threw in a double change to try and bring some balance into his team Charles Otieno and Rodgers Okumu coming on for skipper Kimani and Elvis Noor.

Gor responded by bringing in Chris Alpha for Tito Okello and Samwel Onyango for Muguna.