World Under-20 Champs in sight as equipment arrives

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – Athletics Kenya boss Rtd Lt General Jackson Tuwei believes the arriving of the first consignment of equipment for the upcoming World Athletics Under-20 Championships to be hosted in Nairobi from August 17-22 is an assurance that the event will be a success.

Tuwei, who is also the World Under 20 Local Organizing Committee chairman, said the arrival of the equipment on time will give the Organisers ample time to stage a world class international event.

“We have started having a feel of the event because when you start seeing equipment arriving its very encouraging. We have competition equipment, training equipment, timing system that I believe we should be getting them soon, we are happy we are getting somewhere, it has come at the right time because we have enough time to plan, secure the items and account them,” Tuwei said while receiving the equipment at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

With 97 days to the competition, World Under 20 Local Organizing Committee, CEO Myke Rabar is positive all the equipment remaining will be in the country ready in time for the event.

“The shipment that we have received from Asics is for the technical official and volunteers, the next shipment that will be coming in mid-July will be the training equipment, technical equipment and the broadcast to ensure the event runs smoothly. Come first of August everything will be in the country in readiness for the event,” Rabar said.

With the age-group event having been postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuwei assured all the nations that will be competing safety, confirming that the country has put measures in place to ensure the event is not only safe from the pandemic but also secured from other threats. Kenya’s retired athlete Douglas Wakiihuri

“There is no cause for alarm. We successfully hosted the 2017 World Under 18 Championships here at Moi Stadium, Kasarani and we hope to enhance securing during the World Under 20 Championships in August,” Tuwei assured.

Tuwei said he expects the World Athletics team to arrive in Kenya next month for the final inspection and it is currently a race against time to ensure everything is aligned.

“Three doctors from the Local Organizing Committee were in Poland during the World Relays Championships to look at the COVID-19 protocols at international level, hence they will be key in executing the same here,” the LOC chairman stated.