Ex Arsenal footballer sacked after Sh103mn worth cannabis smuggling charge

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 20 – Professional footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been sacked from Greenock Morton FC after he appeared in court charged with orchestrating the attempted importation of drugs.

The 33-year-old striker was arrested at his home in Gourock, near Glasgow, on Wednesday and taken to Carlisle for questioning.

The father-of-two did not enter a plea to the charge at Carlisle Magistrates court but his lawyer said he “strenuously” denied involvement in any plan to import drugs to the UK.

It comes after officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) discovered 60kg of cannabis with an estimated value of £600,000 (Sh103mn) in suitcases arriving at Stansted Airport from Bangkok.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is a former England under-17 and under-19 international who has previously played for clubs including Livingston, Aberdeen, Ipswich town, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers, Arsenal, Cardiff City and Thai team PTT Rayong.

The striker signed a six-month contract with Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton in July.

Prosecutor Diane Jackson told the court that two women aged 28 and 32, had been arrested following the discovery of the drugs.

She said that they were travelling business class into the UK from Bangkok via Dubai.

The court heard that one of the women is the partner of Emmanuel-Thomas.

Four suitcases seized in the arrest

A total of four suitcases were said to have been seized. Some 29kg of cannabis were spread across two of these, with 31kg contained in the remaining two.

After being questioned by the NCA, both women were charged with drug importation offences.

They appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates Court and were bailed to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 1 October.

Emmanuel-Thomas was arrested Wednesday in Gourock in an operation which involved both NCA and Police Scotland officers. He appeared in court at Carlisle as it was the closest geographically to Scotland, where he was arrested.

Phone evidence was said to have been collected by law enforcement officers, the court heard.

Ms Jackson said: “It shows that he carried out extensive research into flights and directions, which airports the females had been coming into. It is said this is not the first trip he has arranged.”

Nathaniel Gadsby, representing Emmanuel-Thomas, said: “He does strenuously deny any involvement in any plan to import drugs into the UK. He is eager to clear his name at trial.”

He added: “Mr Emmanuel-Thomas is a 33-year-old man, good character, no convictions.

“He has been a professional football player for all his adult life and played at a number of top teams across the UK.”

Bail rejected

For the purposes of administration, the district judge said he was treating Emmanuel-Thomas’ no plea as a not guilty plea.

A legal adviser said the charge was such that it could be dealt with at a magistrates’ or crown court.

But deputy district judge Steven Jonas ruled the allegation was too serious to be dealt with in a magistrates’ court.

Emmanuel-Thomas was remanded in custody after an application for bail was rejected.

After his court appearance, Greenock Morton said his contract had been terminated “with immediate effect”.