APA Apollo foundation donates football boots to Runda Youth Sports Association

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 –Runda Youth Sports Association (RYSA) has received a boost from insurance firm APA, who donated new strip football boots and balls worth Sh600,000.

APA Insurance Chief Executive Vinod Bharatan said the move is aimed at increasing job opportunities for the young people in the area.

“The APA Apollo Foundation has been the main sponsor for the RYSA football teams since they were established over ten years ago and also assists with internships and job opportunities for the players,” Bharatan stated.

The RYSA mission is to enhance youth potential thought sports and education.

It runs activities in Githogoro and Huruma villages near Runda Estate, Nairobi.

Around 500 youth participate in RYSA activities annually.