Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

APA Apollo foundation donates football boots to Runda Youth Sports Association

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 –Runda Youth Sports Association (RYSA) has received a boost from insurance firm APA, who donated new strip football boots and balls worth Sh600,000.

APA Insurance Chief Executive Vinod Bharatan said the move is aimed at increasing job opportunities for the young people in the area.

“The APA Apollo Foundation has been the main sponsor for the RYSA football teams since they were established over ten years ago and also assists with internships and job opportunities for the players,” Bharatan stated.

The RYSA mission is to enhance youth potential thought sports and education. 

It runs activities in Githogoro and Huruma villages near Runda Estate, Nairobi.  

Around 500 youth participate in RYSA activities annually.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved