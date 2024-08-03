Olympics: Mercurial Omanyala breezes to 100m semi finals in Paris - Capital Sports
Ferdinand Omanyala breezes through to the semi-final of the Paris Olympics. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Athletics

Olympics: Mercurial Omanyala breezes to 100m semi finals in Paris

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala breezed through to the semi-finals at the Paris Olympic Games with a tactful and measured performance, winning his heat easily in 10.08.

Omanyala, who arrived at the Stade de France with the second fastest time in the world this season showed just why he is one of the medal prospects at the game with a brilliant show.

“We are in a championship you don’t want to burn yourself out. Today was just about enjoying it, introducing yourseelf to the world and now, tomorrow is where the work is at,” Omanyala said after the race.

Looking on to the semis Omanyala says; “Now I feel like I haven’t run. Tomorrow I will come in fresh and hope for a good race.”

The 28-year-old Kenyan stepped up in the final 50m of the race, stepping up the pace after a good lift off the blocks. With finish line in sight and qualification assured, Omanyala slowed down towards the line to preserve his energy for Sunday’s semi-final.

Earlier on, Vivian Chebet joined compatriots Mary Moraa and Lilian Odira in the semi-finals of the 800m after finishing second in the repechage competition.

Chebet had finished fifth in the heats on Friday night, and had to go through the repechage round to fight for a place in the second last round. She finished second in a time of 1:59.31 in a race won by Germany’s Majtie Kolberg in 1:59.08.

