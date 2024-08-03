Paris 2024 Olympics leaves a mark on Ugandan Cheptegei as he transits to Marathon in style - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei celebrating after winning men's 10,000m at Paris Olympics. Photo/KELLY AYODI/NOC-K

Athletics

Paris 2024 Olympics leaves a mark on Ugandan Cheptegei as he transits to Marathon in style

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 2 – Paris 2024 Olympic Games will perhaps go down in history as Joshua Cheptegei’s most emotional race, having clinched the 10,000m gold in style by racking up an Olympic Record on his last track event in the 25-lap race.

It’s that great occasional that the Ugandan superstar ran his penultimate race on track with the 5000m coming up next here in Paris Olympics before he signs off to embark on a new challenge in the world of Marathon.

The reigning 5000m champion from the Tokyo Olympics, clinched the 10,000m gold at the Paris Olympics on Friday night, further embellishing his impressive career.

Cheptegei chalked up victory with a record-setting Olympic Games time of 26:43.14 following a breathtaking closing lap.

Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi, who came fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and last year’s World Championships, racked up his maiden global medal, a silver retuning 26:43.44.

Podium finishers at men’s 10,000m final at Paris 2024 Olympic Games. L-R (Aregawi from Ethiopia, Cheptegei from Uganda, and Fisher from USA) Photo/KELLY AYODI

The men’s 10,000m final treated spectators to some exhilarating displays, with the top six finishing within one second of each other, adding the much-needed zest to the race.

Commenting about his fairy-tale Olympic record and gold for his country Uganda, Cheptegei said: “For me I knew the Olympics was going to be very fast. I went and prepared for it. Thank God it went well.”

The Ugandan will be attempting a double when he takes part in the 5000m. Asked about his expectations in the race, Cheptegei added: “They always say that you don’t talk much about your future because you didn’t know what lies ahead.”

He added, “What is more important for now is to celebrate the victory, thank God and recover. For me and my country, of course, it’s  amazing, and for the fans around the world; and for the young people around the globe who are aspiring to become sure champions, this is the best inspiration for them.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei crossing the line first in the men’s 10,000m at Paris Olympics. Photo/KELLY AYODI/NOC-K

He went on: “Young people should know that they can still achieve their dreams no matter what; you must not sit back and say that you are grounded, believe in yourself and your God. You have to be focused.”

And about the race, Cheptegei added: “The last 3000m was where the victory was; today was anybody’s race. I wanted to be almost at the front because if you were not there it’s going to be a different story. Like I said, this is my last Olympics on the track. I still have to continue finding challenges especially in marathon,” the 27-year-old, who draws inspiration from Kenya’s legend Eliud Kipchoge remarked.

The pace was brutal! Canadian Ahmed seeking support from Cheptegei. Photo/KELLY AYODI/NOC-K

Men’s 10000m Final Top 10 Results

1       Joshua CHEPTEGEI    UGA  26:43.14 OR

2       Berihu AREGAWI         ETH  26:43.44

3       Grant FISHER     USA  26:43.46 SB

4       Mohammed AHMED    CAN  26:43.79 SB

5       Benard KIBET     KEN  26:43.98 PB

6       Yomif KEJELCHA        ETH  26:44.02

7       Selemon BAREGA       ETH  26:44.48

8       Jacob KIPLIMO   UGA  26:46.39 SB

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

9       Thierry NDIKUMWENAYO    ESP  26:49.49 NR

10     Adriaan WILDSCHUTT RSA  26:50.64 NR

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France –

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved