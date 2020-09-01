Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Serena starts latest bid for 24th Slam on US Open day two

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Sep 1 – Serena Williams continues her protracted pursuit of a record-equalling 24th singles Grand Slam title on day two of the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

It has been more than three years since Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open — when she was already pregnant with daughter Olympia.

The 38-year-old has come close since, reaching four major finals only to come away empty handed.

She needs one more to equal Margaret Court’s record and starts her latest bid against the 96th-ranked Kristie Ahn at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Williams’s chances of matching Court, and breaking out of a tie with Chris Evert for most US Open women’s titles with six, should be improved by the absence of several top players because of coronavirus concerns or injury.

World number one Ashleigh Barty, the second-ranked Simona Halep and Canadian Bianca Andreescu — who stunned Williams in last year’s final — are all absent from the behind-closed doors tournament.

Also up on Tuesday is former men’s world number one and 2012 US Open champion Andy Murray.

The Scotsman, who is battling back from a string of injuries that have ravaged the past three years of his career, takes on Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The men’s second and third seeds, Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev respectively start their quests for a first Grand Slam title on Tuesday.

They are high up in the draw due to the absence of Rafael Nadal, over coronavirus fears, and Swiss legend Roger Federer due to injury.

In the women’s competition, second seed Sofia Kenin takes on Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium and in a “Battle of Britain” contest ninth seed Johanna Konta is up against Heather Watson.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved