‘Test of My Faith’: Kipyegon admits Olympics disqualification was emotionally draining

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 14 – Three-time Olympics champion Faith Kipyegon says her disqualification in the women’s 5000m at the Paris Games was the toughest point of her career thus far.

Kipyegon admits the moment was emotionally draining as she struggled to understand why she was disqualified for an apparent tussle with Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay midway through the race.

“I wouldn’t say it was a disappointment but it was a bit traumatic…to be disqualified after winning silver, I asked myself why that was happening. It really took all my energy and I don’t know how I came back to win the 1500m. I really thank God I managed to come out of all the frustration in the 5000m and win gold,” the double world record holder.

Kipyegon had clocked 14:29.60 to clinch silver in a thrilling women’s 5000m at the games before her celebrations were cut short by news that she had been disqualified.

This followed replays of the race that showed Kipyegon shoving away Tsegay who seemed to be cutting in front of her during the 12-and-a-half lap race.

However, the silver was reinstated upon appeal by Team Kenya officials and further reviews of the race videos that showed the Ethiopian world 5000m record holder to be in the wrong. Kenya’s Faith Kipegon kisses the golden 1500m medal after storming to a three time successive Olympic champion in the women’s 1500m. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Kipyegon was able to shake off the emotional turmoil of the incident to make history as the first athlete to win three consecutive Olympics titles in the women’s 1500m.

The three-time world 1500m champion, however, chose to look at the larger significance of her three-peat feat.

“It was quite a motivation to stand on that podium as the greatest 1500m runner of all time…knowing that I have inspired many young girls out there. It was a great inspiration to me. I think I have inspired many young girls in this generation,” she said.

She was speaking on Tuesday night upon arrival from France where she skippered Kenya to 11 medals — four gold, two silver and five bronze.

Speaking at the same time, newly-appointed Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the team’s performance is the perfect building block to a better outcome at the next edition of the games in Los Angeles in 2028.

“Out of the eight gold that Africa won, half of them were clinched by Kenya. We look forward to learning from this experience to make the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 even better than what we have ever seen since independence,” Murkomen said.

The team are set for a stately reception on Thursday at State House, courtesy of President William Ruto.