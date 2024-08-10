Odibets launches Omoka na EPL 5G promo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Local betting firm Odibets has launched a one-of-a-kind promo dubbed “Omoka na EPL 5G” that is set to see punters on their platform walk away with various prizes from just placing bets.

With the 5G symbol standing for Gari, Ganji, Galaxy, Gifts (bonus) and other greatness (merchandise), Odibets has given punters an opportunity to win big just from placing their bets on their platform during the 2024/2025 English Premier League season that starts next weekend.

In order for one to participate in the promo, they will be required to place a cash bet on at least one or more EPL games using a stake of Sh99 or more.

They will automatically enter into the draw that will enable them to win various daily and weekly prizes.Winners will receive their various prizes(cash) credited to their OdiBets accounts.

There will be daily cash prizes, smartphones every week, two grand winners of Sh1mn each and one grand winner who will walk away with a car.

On the new promotion, Odibets General Manager, Dedan Mungai said: “We decided to launch this promo as a way of giving back to our loyal customers who have been with us through thick and thin. W appreciate them and want to show them that we have them at heart.”

Last week, two lucky Kenyans became overnight millionaires after walking away with Sh1mn on the Odibets Omoka na Euro promo.