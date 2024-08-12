Man held for climbing Eiffel Tower on final Olympics day - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Eiffel Tower. PHOTO/Euronews

Athletics

Man held for climbing Eiffel Tower on final Olympics day

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 12 – A man was arrested for climbing the Eiffel Tower on Sunday, hours before the Olympics closing ceremony, Paris police told the BBC.

The man was spotted climbing the tower at about 14:45 local time (13:45 BST) and officers immediately intervened and arrested him, police said. No more details were immediately available on the man’s motivation and nationality.

Videos on social media show a shirtless man scaling the tower just above the Olympic rings that have adorned it during the summer games.

In another video, the man is escorted away by police, hands cuffed behind his back, and says to a bystander: “Bloody warm, innit?”

The Associated Press reported that French police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower during the incident, while CNN also reported the tower was evacuated, citing police.

The BBC has not been able to independently verify any evacuations or whether they were still in place at 16:00.

The Eiffel Tower was the centrepiece of the grand finale of the Olympics opening ceremony, but was not expected to feature in the closing ceremony later on Sunday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved