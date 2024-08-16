40-year-old keeper saves five penalties, scores one as Ajax makes Europa qualifying - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ajax's players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout at the end of the UEFA Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round second leg football match between Ajax FC and Panathinaikos FC at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, on August 15, 2024. (Photo by Olaf Kraak / ANP / AFP) for BBC

Football

40-year-old keeper saves five penalties, scores one as Ajax makes Europa qualifying

Published

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Aug 16 – Ajax beat Panathinaikos 13-12 on penalties after an epic shootout featuring 34 spot-kicks to reach the Europa League qualifying play-off round.

Goalkeeper Remko Pasveer, 40, saved five penalties and scored one, while defender Anton Gaaei scored the winning kick for Ajax.

The Dutch side won despite the Netherlands striker Brian Brobbey missing two spot-kicks, with Bertrand Traore and Youri Baas also off target.

Manager Francesco Farioli said the shootout, which lasted 25 minutes in total, was “incredible”.

“The spirit and dedication of the team were amazing tonight,” he told Ziggo Sport. “We are not perfect, but we can’t say that the players didn’t give it their all.”

It is the second-biggest penalty shootout score in a European competition, narrowly behind Glentoran’s 14-13 defeat by Gzira United in Conference League qualifying last season.

The game went to a shootout after the Greek side won 1-0 in Amsterdam to level the tie at 1-1, with Tete scoring in the 89th minute before a goalless extra time.

Farioli added: “It’s difficult to go into a penalty shootout after a game like that. It may have taken a little longer, but we’ve taken another important step.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Victory sets up a two-legged play-off against Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok this month as Ajax look to reach the league phase.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved