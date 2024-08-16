40-year-old keeper saves five penalties, scores one as Ajax makes Europa qualifying

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Aug 16 – Ajax beat Panathinaikos 13-12 on penalties after an epic shootout featuring 34 spot-kicks to reach the Europa League qualifying play-off round.

Goalkeeper Remko Pasveer, 40, saved five penalties and scored one, while defender Anton Gaaei scored the winning kick for Ajax.

The Dutch side won despite the Netherlands striker Brian Brobbey missing two spot-kicks, with Bertrand Traore and Youri Baas also off target.

Manager Francesco Farioli said the shootout, which lasted 25 minutes in total, was “incredible”.

“The spirit and dedication of the team were amazing tonight,” he told Ziggo Sport. “We are not perfect, but we can’t say that the players didn’t give it their all.”

It is the second-biggest penalty shootout score in a European competition, narrowly behind Glentoran’s 14-13 defeat by Gzira United in Conference League qualifying last season.

The game went to a shootout after the Greek side won 1-0 in Amsterdam to level the tie at 1-1, with Tete scoring in the 89th minute before a goalless extra time.

Farioli added: “It’s difficult to go into a penalty shootout after a game like that. It may have taken a little longer, but we’ve taken another important step.”

Victory sets up a two-legged play-off against Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok this month as Ajax look to reach the league phase.