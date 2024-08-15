Arsenal in talks to sign Real Sociedad’s Merino

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 15 – Arsenal are in talks with Real Sociedad about signing Spain midfielder Mikel Merino.

Merino was part of the Spain team that won Euro 2024 and featured in all seven matches in the tournament, scoring a late winner against Germany in the quarter-final.

The 28-year-old has less than one year remaining on his contract and that may help Arsenal to complete a deal, as he would be able to speak to clubs about signing on a free transfer in January.

Merino’s team-mate Martin Zubimendi rejected a move to Liverpool earlier this week after La Liga side Sociedad were able to persuade the player to stay.

Arsenal have been active in this transfer market with both incomings and outgoings, selling Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham in a deal that could rise to £34m and signing Riccardo Calafiori for a fee in the region of £42m.

The future of Eddie Nketiah is also uncertain. The striker is of interest to Marseille and is being monitored by Premier League sides Bournemouth and Crystal Palace – but no bids have been made for the striker.