Why 10,000m gold at Paris Olympics Was The Sweetest Of The Two For Phenomenal Chebet

PARIS, France, Aug 10 – When Beatrice Chebet waltzed into Eugene, Oregon for the 2024 Prefontaine Classic Wanda Diamond League Meeting her target was to just break the National Record.

But after she ran 28:54.14 to become the first woman under 29 minutes on the track, Kenya’s star of the moment was thinking differently.

The Prefontaine Classic feat was seven seconds faster than the previous world record of 29:01.03 that Letesenbet Gidey established in 2021.

The race also doubled as the selection race for Athletics Kenya’s Paris Olympic team, and Chebet and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk (29:26.89) qualified.

“In Eugene I had just gone to get time for the Kenya trials, so upon arrival I had decided to do a national record but it turned out to be a world record,” quipped Chebet who sped to her second gold of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, this time in the women’s 10,000m, finishing ahead of Nadia Battocletti of Italy and Dutch star Sifan Hassan. Beatrice Chebet celebrates after winning the 10,000m gold at the Olympic Games. PHOTO/Team Kenya

She continued: “When I came to Paris 10,000-meters was my target, and I said to myself just before running that 5,000-meters would be a bonus for me.”

Chebet’s historic double in 5000 and 10,000-meters races makes her the third women in history to win both these races at the same Olympic games

“We had planned to run as a team at least to get podium slots. When we got to the last 200 -meters, I realized we were many and without reaction, so I said to myself that I will attack from 150-meters onwards, as I thought that if we left it late the Europeans and Ethiopians would beat us,” Chebet said.

“Unfortunately, Maggy (Margaret Chelimo) didn’t make it to the podium, she said her feet just couldn’t allow her. I thank God, we have not come out empty handed and I am happy for the gold,” explained Chebet.

Chebet hailed Chelimo for her good efforts. “A championship situation is very unpredictable, I believe Chelimo’s day is coming, wishing her all the best, maybe next year will be her time at the World Championships.” Beatrice Chebet all smiles after winning the women’s 10,000m title at the Olympic Games. PHOTO/World Athletics

Chebet says the 10,000-meters gold was sweeter than the 5000-meters gold she had laid her hands on in just a few days.

“The 10,000m gold was the sweetest of the two because no Kenyans has ever won a gold in 10,000-memters. At least I have made history in Kenya and even if others win, I will always be the trailblazer.” Chebet said.

Chebet crossed the finish line at Stade de France in a time of 30:43.25.

“I just needed to win the 10,000m gold no matter what, so I just wanted to be the first Kenyan woman to win a gold medal in the 10,000m.