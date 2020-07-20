Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

Basketball

LeBron rookie card fetches record Sh193.7mn at auction

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Jul 19NBA superstar LeBron James is a record-setter in the memorabilia world as well as on the court.

A rare James trading card from his rookie season in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers — one of only 23 manufactured — sold for $1.8 million (Sh193.7mn) on Saturday, Goldin Auctions said.

James signed the card, which features a patch from one of his jerseys, and it was graded at 9.5 — “Gem Mint condition” according to the auction house.

“The incomparable superstar has penned a vivid blue ink signature on the obverse of this ultra-premium collectible,” Goldin Auctions said in the description of the item. “Its cardfront presentation also incorporates an exceptional, tri-color James-worn jersey patch relic.”

Bidding began on the card at $150,000.

The Cavaliers selected the highly touted James with the first pick in the 2003 NBA draft.

The Akron, Ohio, native scored 25 points on 12-of-20 shooting with nine rebounds, six assists and four steals in his debut against the Sacramento Kings.

He posted 20.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds to win the Rookie of the Year award.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Now a 16-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, James was averaging 25.7 points per game, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds when the NBA season was halted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He has led the Lakers to first place in the Western Conference with the league preparing to resume action on July 31.

The previous record for most expensive modern day sports trading card belonged to Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.

In May, one of Trout’s cards sold for $923,000.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved