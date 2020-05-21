Kisumu Stadium commence face lift, says CS Amina

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, May 21 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has confirmed that works to face lift the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground in Kisumu has commenced in a bid to modernize the stadium as per international standards.

Amina, who spoke in Kisumu on Thursday when she paid a courtesy call to Governor Anyang Nyong’o, said the government will work within the timelines to deliver a state-of-the-art stadium at the heart of Kisumu City, which will be completed by December this year (2020).

“We were directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to put up a stadium to this ground (Kisumu) and make sure its modern and a befitting stadium for the county of Kisumu. That’s why we are starting that journey today, we already have experts from ministry of publics works who arrived yesterday (Wednesday, May 20) and have been working since they arrived,” Amina said.

“We hope we will get a report very quickly from the team so that we can embark on serious works at the grounds,” she added.

Nyong’o hailed the initiative by the government noting that his administration had already started developing the grounds.

“We have started putting some amenities at the grounds, we have a market, an ablution blocks which are important for a sports center,” said the Governor.

The Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu has been home to Kenyan Premier League sides Gor Mahia, Western Stima and Kisumu All-Stars where they have hosted their opponents in the top-flight football. is among the stadiums in the country the national government has earmarked for modernization.

She says Kisumu joins other counties where works are already on in different stadiums across the country.

The CS announced that Nyayo stadium is almost done with Kasarani on course in readiness for the continent tour to take place in the country.

“We intend to complete all stadiums that were promised by the national government,” she said.

Amina further noted two stadiums are ongoing in Meru County and are at an advanced stage to complete while two other stadiums are about to start, one in Kiambu County and the modernization of Narok Stadium.

“We have two stadia that we are beginning now, one in Kiambu, we intend to modernize Narok Stadium, we intend to work on Bukhungu Stadium we are working with Governor Oparanya (Wycliffe) to see what we can do to bring it up to standards. We have a Stadium in Marsabit that we are working on, we have Kipchoge Keino phase one and two in Eldoret going on,” Amina confirmed.

In the lead-up to the 2013 General Elections, the Jubilee Government under the leadership of President Kenyatta in his manifesto promised the construction of new stadia in Nairobi, Eldoret, Mombasa, Nakuru and Garissa, but seven years down the line, the pledge is yet to be fulfilled.

-By Ojwang Joe-

