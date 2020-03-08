Kipchumba, Njeri are Beyond Zero champs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Vincent Kipchumba crosses the finish line to win the Beyond Zero Half Marathon 2020 title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Vincent Kipchumba and Lydia Njeri came out on top to clinch the men’s and women’s titles at the 2020 edition of the Beyond Zero Half Marathon which culminated at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday morning.

The highlight of the event, however, was President Uhuru Kenyatta taking part in the 2.6km run where he was joined by, among other dignitaries, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is met at the finish line by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta. PHOTO/Courtesy

The Head of State timed 30minutes, 50.1seconds and was aptly received at the finish line by the First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta.

Meanwhile in the competitive end, Kipchumba who is preparing to contest at the London Marathon in April cut the tape in a time of 1hour 1minute and 54 seconds to clinch the men’s race while Njeri clocked 1hour 12mins and 3 seconds.

Nicholas Kosimbeli finished second behind Kipchumba with a time of 1hour 2minutes and 28 seconds while Albert Kangogo finished third with a time of 1hour 2minutes and 30seconds.

Pacificia Jeploo finished third with a time of 1hour 12mins and 46 seconds in the women’s race.

In the 10km race, Vincent Yegon was the winner in the men’s event after clocking a time of 28mins and 23seconds while Benarn Kipkemoi was second with a time of 28mins and 38seconds. Jackson Kavesa finished third having clocked a time of 28mins and 40 seconds.

In the women’s category, Evaline Chirchir was the winner with a time of 31mins and 56seconds as Caroline Gitonga was second with a time of 32 mins and 13 seconds. Janet Ruguri finished third with a time of 33min and 10 seconds.

Meanwhile, Ronald Wafula was the winner in the 21km tricycle event with a time of 52minutes and 15 seconds while Joseph Gitau was second with a time of 1hour, 1min and 37seconds. Nicholas Gonde finished third with a time of 1hour, 3mins and 30seconds.

In the wheelchair race, Caleb Odio was the winner followed by John Wambuau in second and Samuel Kuria in third. In the Corporate Teams category, Timaflor floored the field to take top spot ahead of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation that finished in second place.

