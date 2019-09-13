Kibet, Simiyu painfully wait for Doha ticket

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Despite coming first and second in the 5,000m at the national trials on Thursday, Youngsters Michael Kibet and Daniel Simiyu will have an anxious wait over the next three days to know whether or not their dream of representing Kenya at the IAAF World Championship will come to pass.

The two are yet to be included in the final Kenyan team to Doha due to strict anti-doping procedures meted on Kenya which remains to be on the World Anti-Doping Agency international watch list.

Sheila Chelang’at who came third in the women’s 5,000m is also facing the same situation with only defending champion Hellen Obiri, Lilian Kasait and Margaret Chelimo named in the team.

According to regulations by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), an athlete can only be allowed to compete at an IAAF event if they have undergone at least three doping tests including one out of competition.

This is a requirement that both have not fulfilled with Simiyu, a huge surprise in the final where he came second, having undergone only one, during the national championships.

“Kenya has so many athletes and sometimes it is very difficult to follow them but we have been working closely with ADAK and AIU to make sure we reach all of them and they meet the requirements,” Athletics Kenya official Barnabas Korir told Capital Sport.

He added; “We have already contacted ADAK and AIU over the two if there is a window for them to compete but now it is up to them. There are circumstances that they can allow some athletes to compete but it is for them to decide. They are aware of the two athletes and in the next three days we will wait for a response.”

Korir further stated that in the event the two will not be allowed to compete, then they will be forced to pick two other athletes who have met both the time and anti-doping threshold.

Simiyu who also won the national championship was dejected after his name was not scribbled down as AK named the final team to fly Kenya’s flag in Doha with only Nicholas Kimeli, who came in third named in the team.

It was difficult to make him understand the reasons for his exclusion but after thorough explanation, he finally calmed down as he waits to see whether he will get an opportunity to be in the team with 14 days left before the competition guns off in the Qatari capital.

“It is very sad to beat someone and he is named in the team ahead of you,” a visibly angered Simiyu said before being calmed down by his coach who tried to express the strict anti-doping procedure to him.

Kenya remains on the AIU watchlist over increased doping cases and stringent measures have been put to ensure only clean athletes are allowed to compete.

