Malkia thrash Nigeria, into Africa Games final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Malkia Strikers progressed to the final of the Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco on Wednesday evening after thrashing Nigeria by straight sets in the semi-final.

The defending champions dominated the tie from start to finish, despite some resistance from the West Africans in the opening set.

“The team went full throttle and executed each play and run with resounding energy. This match to me showed the character and class we need to display in every match. As we head to the finals, once again I emphasize to my team not to be complacent at all or think of last match results,” head coach Paul Bitok said after the game.

He added; “Besides that, it is important we maintain our teamwork, determination and belief at all times.”

Malkia were pushed by the Nigerians who closed in to a 20-16 score before Paul Bitok’s girls ultimately prevailed to win the set 25-21. The defending champions were more careful in the second set, leading 16-7 at the second technical time out before clinching the set 25-16.

They kept the same momentum in the third set stretching an 11-4 lead before going further 19-7 and finally clinching the set 25-11.

